Patrick Hart Announces Candidacy for North Dakota State Auditor

BISMARCK, N.D.–Patrick Hart announced he is running for state auditor on Wednesday Morning.

Hart previously worked as an auditor for North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture and Public Service Commission. He is also a small-business owner and contractor.

Hart spoke about his years of experience as an auditor saying, “I’ve proven I can help North Dakota spend its money more wisely, and enforce its laws more efficiently. And I want to help you feel confident with the way you see state agencies acting in Bismarck and across the state.”

Hart will be running against the current North Dakota State Auditor, Josh Gallion, who has previously announced his interest in a second term.