Sen. Amy Klobuchar to hold rally in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will hold a campaign rally at North Dakota State University on Sunday February 23rd.

It will happen at the Great Plains Ballroom in the Memorial Union.

Doors open at 10:15 AM and the event begins at 11:00.

Klobuchar will try and drum up support before North Dakota’s caucus on March 10th and Minnesota’s primary on Super Tuesday, March 3rd.

Later in the day, she will visit Little Rock, Arkansas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.