Snowmobile Accident Kills NDSU Student

ELK LAKE TOWNSHIP, MN — According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office a 22 year old died after his snowmobile fell through the ice early Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s release states that on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at 1:41 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that an individual had fallen through the ice while snowmobiling.

The Hoffman First Responders and Hoffman Ambulance were paged and responded to the scene.

When deputies arrived, CPR was already in progress.

The victim is identified as 22 year old Benjamin Anderson of Hoffman, Minnesota.

Anderson was a student at North Dakota State University.

He belonged to the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity.

On their Facebook page, AGR – Epsilon Chapter says:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Anderson family. Ben Anderson passed away on Saturday Feb 22nd. Brother Anderson had a positive impact on those that knew him. He will be missed dearly.”

To remember Ben, a candlelight vigil will be held Monday Feb 24th at 6:30 PM at Epsilon Chapter, 1303 University Drive North, Fargo ND 58102.

Funeral arrangements can be found at

The victim was transported by ambulance to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

He was then transported by air flight to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he was later pronounced deceased.

This incident occurred on Olson Lake located in sections 23 and 26 of Elk Lake Township.

The accident is still being investigated.