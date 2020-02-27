Minnesota Projected to Have Over $1.5 Billion Budget Surplus

Minnesota budget officials are predicting a $1.513 billion budget surplus over the next two years.

Minnesota Management and Budget released its 2020 February Budget and Economic Forecast on Thursday, saying the state’s budget and economic outlook remains stable.

The projected $1.513 budget surplus for the 2020-21 biennium is $181 million larger than the estimate officials released in November.

MMB Commissioner Myron Frans and other state budget officials will present the forecast at a press conference at 11:15 a.m.