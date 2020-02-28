Fargo Police Investigating Body Found near River

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is currently investigating the body of a man found near the river on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to 3102 South University at approximately 2:45 p.m.

They say the death does not appear suspicious and it is too early to tell if the cold contributed to the man’s death.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The man’s name will not be released until next of kin is contacted.