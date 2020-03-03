26-Year-Old Dies in Rollover Crash in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A 26-year-old man died in a rollover crash on Tuesday.

The Grand Forks Police Department responded to the 2300 block of North Washington for reports of a single vehicle rollover crash at approximately 12:07 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a black pickup truck turned over in the ditch.

The 26-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The crash is currently being investigated. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.