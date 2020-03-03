Memory Cafe teaches positive self-talk for those with memory loss

Once a week, the organization hosts events to keep the minds of those suffering from memory loss active

FARGO, N.D.- This week, the organization invited a coach to talk about Positive Self-Talk.

They discussed how to make that inner chatter more positive

The coach says repeating things and saying things out loud will help us remember it better.

“Our thoughts become words, our words become actions, our actions become habits and habits become our character. And if we can change how we talk about ourselves, we may be able to change how we act, how we feel,” says Coach/Dietitian Beverly Benda.

Next week’s gathering at First Lutheran Church will focus on grief and loss.