Fargo fire damages unattached garage

Damage is estimated at $45,000

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo firefighters responded to a fire of an unattached garage at 800 17th St. S. at noon.

Loss from the fire is estimated at $45,000.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and confirmed there was no one inside the garage.

They say the fire did not extend to other buildings around it, so the fire damage was limited to the one garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.