Hektner’s Dunk Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Davies Boys Basketball’s Owen Hektner.

Hektner elevated for a big slam in the opening round of the EDC Tournament on to the eventual win over Fargo North.

Congrats to Hektner and Davies Boys Basketball for taking home the win for the second week in a row.