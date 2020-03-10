National Book Awards at Concordia Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

A new date for the awards has not been announced.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The National Book Awards at Concordia College has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The awards were previously scheduled for March 12 and 13, but are now being rescheduled for a later date.

The National Book Foundation has advised some of the authors not to travel for coronavirus concerns.

Two of the 2019 Nonfiction honorees, Sarah M. Broom and David Treuer, were expected to do readings and book signings.

