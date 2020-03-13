Speaking To Kids About COVID-19

According to the CDC, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19 than adults

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Some parents are having a tough talk with their children about Covid – 19.

We talked with a local expert who says the most important thing is to keep calm while explaining the situation.

“Children are very influenced by the stress of their caregivers, so it’s important not to overwhelm them with information, yet give them appropriate information. I mean it’s okay to give other children some ideas about what social distancing means, you know why it’s important to wash your hands, this is all good information for anytime you don’t want to get sick,” says Kathryn Dahlstrom, a therapist at The Village Family Center.

Dahlstrom also says it’s important to only answer the questions they are asking, because it can be very overwhelming when you give information that they may not be able to understand.

“A lot of kids are asking why are some people wearing masks, and a good answer is simple and developmentally appropriate such as: People wear masks when they’re sick, and they take them off when they feel better. And if they ask follow up questions, then just respond to those follow up questions rather than giving them extra information that they wouldn’t need,” she says.

She also says if the times comes where schools close and kids have to stay home, it’s important to keep them in a routine.

“Kids thrive on routine and structure and so it’s really important during this time that there is some kind of routine and structure in the home, your eating meal times at the same time, your bedtime is the same time, you have activities for the kids,” Dahlstrom says.

Dahlstrom also encourages parents to continue to take normal safety precautions and check the CDC website for the latest updates on the Coronavirus.