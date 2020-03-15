Coronavirus Pandemic: The Latest Numbers From Our Region

Of Minnesota, North Dakota & South Dakota, Only South Dakota Has Reported A Death

Minnesota has confirmed its first three cases of community transmission of the disease as the state’s total number of cases hits 35.

More than 1,400 people have been tested.

North Dakota still has one positive case of coronavirus out of 100 tests.

Four are still pending.

South Dakota has confirmed nine people with the coronavirus.

One man with underlying health problems has died.

More than 300 have tested negative with 6 still pending.