Moorhead Public Schools Plan New Format For Education As Schools Close

Superintendent Lunak Says Students And Staff Will Be Working To Create A New Format For Education As The School Remains Closed.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Area Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Lunak called a press conference at the Probstfield Center for Education to announce that the district would be temporarily closing its doors to students.

Superintendent Lunak says students and staff will be working to create a new format for education as the school remains closed.

“The decision to close schools is immense. Our leadership team is working diligently to put together a strong operational strategy.”

The teachers will be working towards being able to provide “Distance Learning” which would mean students would still interact with their designated teachers.

He says the district is working to help equip students who may have difficulties switching to an online education.

“We are working in a way to which students don’t have that one to one device, will get that device.”

While the school is shut down, staff is creating plans for providing meals for those who depend on the school’s food during the day.

The school is also working towards providing daycare services for first responders and discussing plans on potentially offering care for those not in those professions.

“Keep in mind these plans were given to us at 10 o’clock this morning and so we are doing our best to get a preliminary plan in place.”

Lunak says the outbreak will not add days to the school year or negatively affect students ability to graduate in the spring.

He says staff will be working around the clock over the course of the next couple days to craft a plan that will keep students educated and safe.

“We never back down from a challenge, educators are truly public servants and the work that we are doing is the right thing for our community.”

The state says it plans to resume some form of instruction for all schools across the state on Monday, March 30.