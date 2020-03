Fargo Police K9 Falco competes in America’s Top Dog finale

A Fargo Police Department K9 is on the national stage once again in A&E’s America’s Top Dog finale.

Falco and Officer David Cochran finished sixth out of seven teams in the K9 combine. Only five advanced to the next round.

The team qualified for the championship after winning the premiere episode.

Officer Cochran says Falco is a confident dog and he trusts him to get the job done in the field.