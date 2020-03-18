Social Distancing: Skipping The Gym

We’re trying to make social distancing a little easier as we’re all asked to sacrifice to protect people at risk from catching Covid-19.

So we’ve been sharing how we and you guys are changing things up to stay safe.

Here’s a big change I made.

I’m working out at home now. I usually go to the gym every weekday after work, but I put a stop to that.

I was nervous about working out at home. I’m not that self-motivated, so the gym setting really helps. But it’s working so far, and I’m pretty excited about it. I posted my workout routine in case you need some inspiration.

We’ve been asking you what you’re doing for social distancing.

Lois on Facebook seems all set.

She writes, “I’m a quilter with enough fabric and thread to last about 200 years, so I will not be bored. I also have 8 cats (and a husband) to keep me company.”

I’m glad the husband got a mention there too.

Lois, please show us your next quilt when you finish it. I bet it’ll be beautiful.

Keep letting us know how you’re practicing social distancing! we’ll share what you guys are doing and i’ll keep sharing the changes I’m making. Maybe we can have a little fun while we’re doing it.

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.