Homeless shelters make adjustments amid coronavirus concerns

In 2018, more than 3,000 people received homeless services either in Cass or Clay Counties

FARGO, N.D. — With social distancing becoming the temporary norm, homeless shelters across the metro are looking for ways to serve their guests while keeping them safe.

Some shelters have made adjustments like discontinued onsite meal services and limited access into their buildings.

Some are also screening guests for symptoms as they come through the doors.

An official at the Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness says all partners are collaborating to support each others’ needs.

“The Fargo-Moorhead community is a very generous community that has always worked together in times of crisis. I mean, we’ve fought floods together, and our homeless service providers have always worked together in that same way through crisis, and this is no different than that,” says Fargo-Moorhead Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Cody Schuler.

