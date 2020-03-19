Meal Services for Students in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools will provide free meals for kids while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will be provided through a drive-through or walk-up process at certain school sites.

Cold breakfast and lunch meals will be available at five schools in Fargo, and nine in West Fargo until supplies last.

Children up to the age of 18 or older if receiving special education services can receive the meals. Children must be present in order to receive the meals, and the distribution locations are for pick-up only, no meals will be consumed at the sites.

The Fargo locations providing free meals include:

Ed Clapp Elementary School located at 3131 28th Street South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the bus drop off loop in front of the school off of 28th Street South.

Madison Elementary School located at 1040 29th Street North. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the bus drop off loop on the north side of the school off of 11th Avenue North.

Jefferson Elementary School located at 1701 4th Avenue South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the parent drop off loop on the south side of the school off of 4th Avenue South.

North High School located at 801 17th Avenue North. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue North.

South High School located at 1840 15th Avenue South. The meals are available Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents and children need to enter the student parking lot on the south side of the school off of 17th Avenue South.

Household names, residency and home school are not needed in order for meals to be picked up. Parents are not required to accompany children to pick up meals.

The West Fargo locations and times free meals will be provided:

11:00 – 11:30 AM Distribution Times

Buena Vista Neighborhood: Near Community Mailboxes on Montego Avenue, Fargo ND

Near Community Mailboxes on Montego Avenue, Fargo ND Berger Elementary School: 631 4 th Avenue E, West Fargo ND

631 4 Avenue E, West Fargo ND Petro Truck Stop Neighborhood: Intersection of 21 st Avenue South and 49 th Street South, Fargo ND

Intersection of 21 Avenue South and 49 Street South, Fargo ND South Elementary School: 117 6 th Avenue W, West Fargo ND

117 6 Avenue W, West Fargo ND Willow Park Elementary School: 4901 15th Avenue S, Fargo ND

12:00 – 12:30 PM. Distribution Times

Meadow Ridge Neighborhood: 23 rd Street East Cul-de-sac, Northeast of Meadow Ridge Parkway, West Fargo ND

23 Street East Cul-de-sac, Northeast of Meadow Ridge Parkway, West Fargo ND Village West Dog Park: 4415 9 th Avenue Circle South, Fargo ND

4415 9 Avenue Circle South, Fargo ND Rasmussen College: 4012 19 th Avenue South, Fargo ND

4012 19 Avenue South, Fargo ND Sheyenne High School: 800 40th Avenue East, West Fargo ND

West Fargo Schools will be serving meals from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20.