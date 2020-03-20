Essentia Health changes Coronavirus testing guidelines

FARGO, N.D. – Essentia Health changes Coronavirus testing guidelines due to a national shortage of testing materials.

The company will focus testing “on the most susceptible people, including hospitalized patients.” Health care workers, including EMS, and people in long-term care facilities will be given priority.

“We recommend patients schedule an E-visit or call our toll-free number if they are concerned about COVID-19 symptoms,” Essentia Health Infectious Disease physician Rajesh Prabhu said.

Essentia Health says if your symptoms are severe and you must see a doctor, call them and they will help you out.