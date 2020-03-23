Local Financial Expert Talks About Continuing Hit To Wall Street

Markets Fall With Continued Response To Fighting Coronavirus Around The Globe

FARGO, N.D. — Stocks fall about 3% on Wall Street after Congress hit another roadblock in talks to inject nearly $2 trillion into the economy.

We asked president and financial advisor at Legacy Wealth Management, Paul Meyers, if people should be concerned about their 401k or investments now?

“Our advice to our followers is that uh, be reviewing your account, be looking for things that you might want to change, but generally the markets eventually do come back and seem to go to a new high point,” said Meyers.

He believes the market could see a boost Tuesday as the Senate continues to work on passing an emergency coronavirus bill.