You Can Defer Student Loans For 6 Months At Bank of North Dakota

The interest rate for variable rate borrowers is also decreasing April 1

BISMARCK, N.D. — Good news for people who have student loans through the Bank of North Dakota.

You can defer your payments for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you know we’re fortunate to be the only state in America that has its own bank,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

“And one of the things that that bank does is has over $1 billion in student loans.”>

The interest rate for variable rate borrowers is also decreasing April 1.

BND will reduce payments to reflect the new rate.

Borrowers must sign up for the deferred payments on the bank’s website.

Burgum also says the capitol will display a giant heart as part of the global “World of Hearts” campaign.

People are posting hearts in their windows to show their neighbors that we’re all in this together.