Sen. Kevin Cramer Offers Apology For “R-word” Tweet Against Speaker Pelosi

He was responding to her comments about the economic stimulus package

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer is apologizing for a tweet that used an unacceptable term against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He was responding to her comments about the economic stimulus package.

The Republican claims the autocorrect failed on his phone, changing the word ridiculous to the offensive R-word, a description of someone with limited intellectual development.

In a statement Cramer said, “That’s not a word I apply to people for really good obvious reasons. I’m really sorry it happened.”

Cramer deleted the tweet not long after it was posted to the Daily Caller, a right-wing news and opinion website.

See his full statement below:

“It’s a word I don’t apply to people. I can be pretty tough in my rhetoric, but that’s not a word I apply to people for really good obvious reasons. I’m really sorry it happened.”