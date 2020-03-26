NDDoH Confirms Seven New COVID-19 Cases Including one Child

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the seven cases, one was confirmed as community spread and six are under investigation.

One child between the ages of zero and nine was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The cases are in McHenry, Burleigh, Stark and MacIntosh counties.

North Dakota has a total of 52 positive cases and nine hospitalizations as of 9 a.m. Thursday.