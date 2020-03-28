Man arrested and charged with fleeing from North Dakota Troopers

He led them on a high speed chase early Saturday morning

FARGO, N.D. — 47-year-old Daniel Wald of Fargo was arrested and charged with fleeing after leading North Dakota State Troopers on a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

Wald was traveling the wrong way on I-29 in Richland County.

After troopers tried to stop him, Wald fled and troopers began the pursuit.

He pulled over 3 miles north of the South Dakota border after running out of gas.