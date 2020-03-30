COVID-19 By The Numbers For March 30, 2020

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota is reporiting it’s second and third coronavirus-related deaths.

They include a McHenry County woman in her 80’s and a Morton County man in his 70;s.

Both had underlying conditions and both got the virus through community spread.

North Dakota now has 109 positive cases, up 11 from Sunday.

19 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Gov. Doug Burgum says many people are not taking the situation seriously.

He says he got reports of parties along the river in Bismarck-Mandan over the weekend attended a number of people.

Minnesota is now reporting 10 COVID-19 related deaths, up one from Sunday.

There are 576 confirmed cases across the state, up 73 from yesterday.

56 patients are currently hospitalized with 24 in intensive care.

South Dakota health officials report 101 cases of COVID-19, more than doubling the number of cases since Thursday.

The state health lab has also cleared a backlog of tests.

34 people in South Dakota have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, while one has died.