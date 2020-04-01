Doosan Bobcat & Polaris Make Changes To Operations, Staff

FARGO, N.D. — Doosan Bobcat North America is temporarily suspending production at its manufacturing facilities in

response to the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In North Dakota and Minnesota, the temporary shutdown will begin Monday with facilities resuming normal

operations two weeks later.

The company is experiencing supply chain disruptions.

Doosan Bobcat leaders say they want to continue preventive measures to protect employees and communities.

Polaris Industries is placing some workers on temporary furloughs and others will have pay cuts during the pandemic.

The Minnesota-based recreational vehicle maker suspended operations at some its plants last week.

Limited production will resume at some locations and a number of employees will not be paid.

They will be able to keep their health care benefits and apply for unemployment.

Workers that are not furloughed will have their pay cut by 20% through June.

CEO Scott Wine says he is forgoing his salary for the rest of the year.