Social Distancing: Running An Experiment

How Easy Is It To Keep Social Distancing When You Get Out For Fresh Air

If you’re feeling cabin fever a bit while you’re social distancing, it’s still perfectly fine to head outside for a bit.

You’re not under house arrest.

And I did a little experiment to see how easy it is to stay far enough away from people when you’re out and about.

I strapped a GoPro to my chest for my run yesterday. It was a great day to get out, even if it was a little windy.

By the way I wish this was how fast I really am, but I sped the footage up.

I wanted to see how many people I crossed paths with.

I was out for over an hour and went a little over six miles.

And I passed a grand total of two people on my route.

That’s it. And all I did was take a few steps into the grass to avoid getting too close.

So if you do need to bust out for a bit, it’s easy to do in a safe way.

Plus, this Wednesday is National Walking Day. What better time to get outside the house, as long as you’re safe?

One of the cool things I saw during my run were a lot of windows decorated with paper hearts.

People are doing that to show that we’re all in this together during the pandemic. It’s a heartwarming sight to see a bunch of people doing it.

Andrew on Facebook shared this pic with us.

The little girls in the pic look so proud of the design.

Emily Welker also showed off her seedlings that she planted with her daughter.

They’re growing pretty fast, not unlike a little kid.

She hopes to have enough basil to be swimming in pesto this summer.

Show us your hearts or decorations on your home, or your in-home projects like Emily’s. They’ll help put a smile on a lot of people’s faces.

Message or comment on Facebook or Twitter.

We’ll share what you guys are doing and we’ll keep sharing how we’re adapting. Let’s have a little fun while we’re doing it.