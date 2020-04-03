Gov. Tim Walz Unveils New COVID-19 State Website

The website has the latest on everything COVID-19

MINNESOTA – The site is a way for Minnesotans to keep up to date with the state’s latest COVID-19 data, including the latest updates on cases and deaths, as well as resources.

Governor Walz says the peak is yet to come, but by staying at home and practicing social distancing, people are slowing the rate of infection and allowing for the state to increase hospital capacity and learn more about the virus.

“When it comes to Minnesota, our intention is to make sure every single one of you receives all the care that we can possibly provide and that we continue to use data to keep us separated long enough to make sure fewer of us get infected,” says Gov. Walz.

Here is the link to the website.