North Dakota Now With 186 Positive COVID-19 Tests
BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota records 13 more positive COVID-19 tests since Friday.
The total amount of positive tests are now 186.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
- Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
- Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
- Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
- Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation
- Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel
- Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact
- Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact
- Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
- Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact
- Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
- Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel
- Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation
- Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
6207 – Total Tested (+409 individuals from yesterday)
6021 – Negative (+396 individuals from yesterday)
186 – Positive (+13 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
63 – Recovered (+8 individual from yesterday)
3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.