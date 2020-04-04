North Dakota Now With 186 Positive COVID-19 Tests

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota records 13 more positive COVID-19 tests since Friday.

The total amount of positive tests are now 186.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation

Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel

Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact

Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation

Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact

Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel

Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation

Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

6207 – Total Tested (+409 individuals from yesterday)

6021 – Negative (+396 individuals from yesterday)

186 – Positive (+13 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

63 – Recovered (+8 individual from yesterday)

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

