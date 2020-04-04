North Dakota Now With 186 Positive COVID-19 Tests

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota records 13 more positive COVID-19 tests since Friday.

The total amount of positive tests are now 186.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

  • Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
  • Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, under investigation
  • Man in his 40s from Cass County, close contact
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County, under investigation
  • Woman in her 40s from Grand Forks County, possible travel
  • Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact
  • Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, close contact
  • Woman in her 60s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
  • Female age 0-9 from Mountrail County, close contact
  • Man in his 60s from Stark County, under investigation
  • Woman in her 50s from Stark County, possible travel
  • Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation
  • Man in his 40s from Ward County, community spread

 

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

6207 – Total Tested (+409 individuals from yesterday)

6021 – Negative (+396 individuals from yesterday)

186 – Positive (+13 individuals from yesterday)

30 – Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

63 – Recovered (+8 individual from yesterday)

3 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)

 

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

