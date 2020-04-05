Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Confronts COVID-19 In State Of The State

The Governor Says Limiting Face To Face Interactions Can Reduce The Virus's Spread By Up To 80 Percent

ST.PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz lays out the groundwork for how the state is pushing back against the coronavirus outbreak that continues to grow.

“Many of you are out of work. Businesses, large and small, are shuttered across the state. The companionship we normally lean on to get through difficult times—a hug from a grandparent, coffee with a friend, or a laugh with a co-worker—forced out of reach,” Governor Walz said

The governor outlining work being done across the state, with 3-M making millions of masks and how Mayo Clinc in Rochester is leading the nation by testing the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment for those battling the illness.

He says the state is ramping up testing to better track the virus and increasing it’s supplies of ventilators and hospital beds.

“Hospitals across the state, from the largest systems to the smallest, are preparing in new ways for a surge in patients,” Walz said.

Walz says the best thing people can do is remain at home and follow his executive Stay-At-Home order, which is may extend next week.

The governor says limiting face to face interactions can reduced the virus’s spread by up to 80 percent.

He says things will contiune to get worse before theyget better as medical professionals look to more ways to flatten the curve.

“Staying home is the only vaccine we have right now. You are slowing the spread of this disease. You are protecting your neighbors. You are giving hospitals time to prepare to care for the many who will fall ill,” Walz said.

The governor thanking the hard work being done by essential workers and encourages Minnesotans to remain strong.

House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt says he appreciates the steps Gov. Walz has taken but he wants him to grant flexibility to those who can work safely.

Daudt used lawn care workers as an example.

He also expects the state to go from a budget surplus to a significant deficit.