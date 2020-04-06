Moorhead Parents Start Community Supply Drive to Support Families

The organizers say they have already received a $1,000 donation.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–With many families working and learning from home, three Moorhead parents have started a community supply drive to support Moorhead Area Public Schools, students and families.

The Moorhead Community Supply Drive is asking for donations to support the childcare services provided for essential workers and to implement distance learning at West Central Juvenile Center.

Donations can be anything from hygiene items to monetary donations.

Community Supply Drive co-organizer Heather Keeler said, “We saw how well community members and local business partners came together to support the school meal delivery program, we thought why not open up the opportunity to help with other needs as well.”

The supply drive is accepting donations online through Target and Amazon registries. The organizers say they have already received a $1,000 donation and a generous donor who will match all gift card donations up to $5,000.

The Target registry can be found here.

The Amazon registry can be found here.

Anyone looking to order from the registries should have the items shipped directly to Probstfield Center for Education:

Moorhead Area Public Schools

Attn: Joelle Hofer

2410 14th St. S

Moorhead, MN 56560