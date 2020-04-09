Essentia Health Pediatric Walk-In Clinic Moving

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health’s pediatric walk-in clinic is moving from its current location on Friday, April 10.

Pediatric patients who currently visit the South University Clinic, but now go to the 52nd Avenue Clinic until further notice.

The walk-in clinic will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virtual visits are also available which allows patients to visit with a health provider face-to-face from home.

Visit the Essentia Health website at www.EssentiaHealth.org to start an E-Visit.