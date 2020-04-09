ND First Lady Encourages Reaching Out To Those Struggling With Mental Health & Addiction

Department of Health Offers Resources On Its Website

BISMARCK, N.D. — Talk turns to mental health and those battling addiction during the pandemic.

North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum says we can all play a role to help those who are struggling.

“Reach out to them on social media,” said Burgum.

“You know if you have FaceTime, FaceTime someone. Write them a note. Just reach out and connect. It’s more critial now then ever.”

There are behavioral health resources available on the state’s website here.

Gov. Doug Burgum says the state is in good shape when it comes to hospital capacity.

Just one percent of hospital space in the state is being used to treat COVID-19 patients.