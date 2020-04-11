Local Company Organizes Billboard Hunt For The F-M Community

Participants had to print out the map on the company's Facebook page and go to all numbered locations.

FARGO, N.D.- In the midst of event cancellations due to COVID-19, IDigital Advertising wanted to do something for families in the F-M area

“We wanted people to have fun. Enjoy that, so we thought it would be a great way come into the community, drive around, be with their loved ones, their close immediate family and hopefully once things do open back up, we have all those people driving around Fargo again, stopping by these business who’ve been so great to sponsor this event with us,” says Taylor Danielson, the Community Relations at IDIGITAL Advertising

“That number is associated with the board and each of those boards will have a letter to solve your puzzle and once you solve this puzzle, we are asking everybody to take a selfie and tag us on facebook and use the hashtag #Fargobillboardhunt and that enters you the first 300 into a variety of prizes,” Danielson says.

Families in the F-M area say this was a great opportunity to get out of the house, grab some fresh air and spend time with each other.

“I found it on Facebook this morning, and we decided we wanted to go ahead and do it, today and this afternoon,” says Katie, who was participating in the event.

“Kids get a kick out of it. She’s having a great time back here finding the letters. Fun to solve different puzzles,” she adds.

“We’re going out finding billboards. Getting out of the house,” says logan, who was also participating in the event.

“I think it’s a great idea. I mean, we’ve been cooped up so,” says Logan’s dad.

The event will be going on again on Sunday from 12 to 5 for those who weren’t able to participate.