Moorhead’s Triggs Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

Triggs Goal Against Greenway moves on to next round in play of the year bracket

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the next two nominees for the Play of the Academic Year bracket.

This week, it was the second set of hockey plays to be voted on and advance to the round of eight. This week it was Moorhead’s Caden Triggs taking home the win with 85 percent of the vote.

Congrats to Triggs and the Spuds for moving on.