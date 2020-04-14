Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Site At Shooting Star Casino

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — While the casino remains closed, Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen has opened a drive-thru triage and rapid COVID-19 testing site.

The site is for those living on the White Earth Reservation.

Tribal Chairman Michael Fairbanks says they are doing everything in their power to keep members safe.

Those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 for at least four days must call to register before arriving at the testing site.

Common symptoms include fever, dry cough, shortness of breath and body aches.

The telephone number for the triage line is (218) 936-2738 and is open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the triage nurse determines a test is necessary, the patient is given a code and instructions on where to go for testing.

If someone tests positive, they are asked to self-quarantine for 7 days and be symptom free for 3 days. If symptoms worsen, such has difficulty breathing, they are asked to seek medical attention immediately.

Shooting Star Casino closed its doors on March 18 as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of COVID-19.