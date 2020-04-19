Owner & Chef of “Toscana” Dies Unexpectedly

FARGO, N.D. — The chef and owner of Toscana in downtown Fargo died unexpectedly on Thursday.

A collection of pictures of Mirco Morganti are now in the window of the Italian restaurant.

Morganti leaves behind his 5 children and the love of his life, Charlene.

The restaurant has been greatly impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A GoFundMe account has been started to support the family with living expenses and the cost of the funeral.

