Police searching for fleeing driver of racing incident on I-94 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Police are looking for the driver of a car that went into the ditch in what witnesses describe as a racing incident on westbound Interstate 94.

It happened around 1:00 Wednesday afternoon near the 25th Street exit.

Witnesses say a gray or silver car was going 80-85 miles per hour switching lanes erratically. A white car went from the far left lane, turned quickly in front of a car in the middle lane and went into the ditch. Another black car also went into the ditch and was able to get out.

The Highway Patrol says they are looking for the driver of the white car which has been impounded.