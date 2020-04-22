Toscana to Close Permanently after Owner Dies

FARGO, N.D.–Toscana in Downtown Fargo will be closing permanently after owner and chef Mirco Morganti unexpectedly died.

Toscana made a Facebook post explaining the decision saying, “After much thought and consideration, our family had decided to close Toscana. Toscana was Mirco’s baby. He put his heart and passion into it for 14 years and it will be his legacy forever.”

The restaurant is selling all their items starting on Wednesday. Anyone interested in purchasing items should call 235-9100 or 237-4357.

A GoFundMe was set us to support the Morganti family. Find the link here.