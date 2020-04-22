Two Additional Arrests Made in Avery Homicide Investigation

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Dystynee Avery.

Twenty-two-year-old David Erno and 26-year-old Andrea Payne both of Moorhead were arrested Tuesday evening on accessory to murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information is being released at this time.

Moorhead Police are working with the MN Bureau of Apprehension and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.