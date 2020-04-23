People jump from balconies during North Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. – People jumped from balconies to escape an apartment fire on 2800 block of 7th Street North in Fargo near Slammers Sports Bar.

Smoke was billowing from at least two of the three stories with smoke even visible from Interstate 29.

One person was checked by EMTs after jumping from a third story balcony, but was not taken to the hospital.

“I had to come back across the street a second time and tell them there was someone waving out the window. I’m like somebody’s stuck up there somebody’s stuck up there and they’re like what window? I don’t know one of them. People were throwing their kids out on the other side. They were throwing their babies out on this side,” Witnesses Ashley, Sheena and Justin said.

It is unclear the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.