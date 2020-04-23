Pet Connection: Meet Zenon

Zenon Needs A Family To Help Harness Her Energy

This week we’re introducing you to a girl with a lot of energy and a lot of love. If you’re up to train her, she could be your best friend.

And she has been waiting six long months to find that loving home. So without further ado, meet Zenon.

Zenon is a 2 1/2-year-old shepherd. She’s got tons of energy and needs an owner who will spend the time and energy training her.

She would love to have another dog to play with, but needs to be in a home with no kids.

She’s been stuck at Homeward Animal Shelter for six month! If she’s the girl for you, find out more by heading to Homeward’s website.

Plus this update on last week’s pet:

You might be missing out on your chance to get some sugar in your life.

Jake from C.A.A.R.E. in West Fargo introduced us to Sugar the Cockatoo.

Jake and Sugar got along famously as Sugar showed us how playful he can be.

Cockatoos like him are pretty loud so he goes best in a house, but he can be good with kids with supervision and loves his toys.

He hasn’t been adopted yet, but the wheels are turning. C.A.A.R.E. is in the process of scheduling some home visits for Sugar to see if they can find a fit. But if you think he’s the right bird for you,

it’s not too late! They’re still taking calls on Sugar. Find out more by clicking here.