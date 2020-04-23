Suspects Allegedly Obstructed Avery Murder Investigation

If convicted, Erno and Payne could be sentenced to 20 years in prison

1/3

2/3

3/3

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Court documents are describing the alleged roles of two people who are accused of being accomplices in the murder of Dystynee Avery in Moorhead.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrea Payne and 22-year-old David Erno are each charged with aiding an offender after the fact.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Ethan Broad, who is charged with second-degree murder without intent, told Payne that he hit the victim on the head with a lead pipe. The complaint says Payne was sitting on a couch in broad’s apartment when she heard “several loud thumps or strikes.”

Payne is accused of not reporting the death and obstructing the investigation by providing police with false or misleading information.

The complaint says Erno obstructed police by wiping Avery’s computer clean and removing other evidence from the apartment.

If convicted, Erno and Payne could be sentenced to 20 years in prison. Broad is facing up to 40 years in prison.