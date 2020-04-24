American Red Cross Helps People Affected by Fargo Apartment Fire

FARGO, N.D.–The American Red Cross is helping 12 people affected by an apartment fire Thursday night.

The fire occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Street North in Fargo.

Multiple people were forced to jump from balconies to escape the smoke that filled two of the three stories.

The American Red Cross is offering those displaced by the fire, including 11 adults and one child, emergency lodging and financial assistance.

Executive Director of the Red Cross Gretchen Hjelmstad says, “Even during a pandemic, other disasters don’t stop–either does the work of the Red Cross. Our compassionate volunteers are still responding to disaster like home fires, so impacted families receive help and hope.”

With many families quarantined at home, the Red Cross encourages everyone to practice fire safety and discuss escape plans.