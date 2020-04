Fire engulfs barn, animals not injured

NELSON, Minn. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a barn fire on Homestead Road Northeast in Nelson, Minnesota Saturday morning.

The homeowner reported that his barn was fully engulfed in flames on one side.

64-year-old Darwin Krick was able to move his cattle and horses away in time.

The barn, however, was a total loss.

No injuries were reported.