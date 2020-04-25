North Dakota Forest Service Reminding People To Be Careful During Fire Season

They recommend that people continue to check the Fire Danger Rating map on the department's website

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Forest Service is reminding residents that it is still fire season and that people need to take extra precaution.

That means waiting to mow your lawn till the grass is green, avoid doing any burning in your yard and to remember the ABC’s.

Always Be Careful with fire, officials say to make sure the hook to your trailer for your boat is not dragging on the ground because it could cause a spark.

Of course anytime you’re around fire, whether it’s your backyard barbecue or your campfire you got to make sure that it’s dead before you leave it,” Outreach and Education Manager, ND Forest Service Aubrey Davis said.

