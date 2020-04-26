MSUM Faculty Association To Hold Community Forum Monday Night

MOORHEAD,MN — The MSU-Moorhead Faculty Association is holding a virtual community open forum on Monday, April 27, from 5-6:30PM .

The forum will be a ZOOM meeting.

The group is looking to help understand the impact of the proposed plan that would eliminate several dozen jobs and many programs at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The goal is to hear the impact on the MSUM community, the group states in their release that criticism of the MSUM administration or individual administrators is not welcome at the forum.

Several local elected officials have been invited so that they better understand the impact.

Invited to be involved in the forum are: Sen. Kent Eken, Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd, Rep. Ben

Lien, Rep. Paul Marquardt, Rep. Bud Nornes.

MSUM Faculty Association President Matt Craig said, “Community feedback helps by making sure our

contractually-obligated response to the administration is accurate. We are thankful for the leadership

and efforts of our local legislators and community leaders to restore State funding for higher education

after two decades of underfunding. We have invited them so they understand the full impact of the

proposed cuts.”

He went on to say, “We are especially sad that several of our non-faculty co-workers will be laid off

effective Summer 2020. These people are often the first point of contact the community has when they

reach out to our University. Under the IFO contract, the faculty layoffs recently announced will go into

effect no earlier than the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.”

Link to virtual Community Input Forum: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86826566802

For more information about the community forum, including ground rules for participation, see:

https://www.msumfa.org/community

The MSU-Moorhead Faculty Association is the local association of the Inter Faculty Organization (IFO),

The IFO represents the interests of faculty at the seven Minnesota State universities. Members are

served through collective bargaining, contract enforcement, and advocacy.