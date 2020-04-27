Human Remains at Clay County Landfill Identified as Dystynee Avery, Fourth Person Charged in Murder

1/5 David Erno

2/5 Brandon Erbstoesser

3/5 Andrea payne

4/5 Ethan Broad

5/5 Dystynee Avery

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The human remains found in the Clay County Landfill on April 22 have been identified as those of Dystynee Avery.

Avery was last seen on April 3.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ethan Broad has been charged with second degree murder.

Broad admitted to killing and dismembering Avery’s body and placing the body parts in dumpsters near his apartment.

Three additional people have been arrested and charged with accessory to murder.

Twenty-two-year-old David Erno and 26-year-old Andrea Payne, both of Moorhead, were arrested on April 21.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Erbstoesser, of West Fargo, was arrested on Monday, April 27 by the US Marshals Service High Plains Fugitive Task Force and the West Fargo Police Department.

The Moorhead Police Department, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office searched the Clay County Landfill. The body was identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.