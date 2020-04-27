LIVE: Mushroom Foraging with Nature of the North

Live with a fun guy and gal to learn about finding mushrooms in Minnesota.

The concerns around food are mushrooming these days.

Social distance during grocery shopping.

Grocery store shortages and supply chain issues for various products.

Eating healthy to fight off illness during the coronavirus pandemic.

So it’s a good thing there’s one activity that’s still there to do us all, body and soul, some good: exploring the woods with your family.

And experts with with the local outdoor adventure group “Nature of the North” are ready to show you one of its hidden perks.

It’s foraging for mushrooms.

The elusive and mysterious mycological miracles are abundant in damp times of year in our part of the country, and they can be as delicious as they are difficult to find.

They can also be deadly, if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Plant pathologist Lorena Rangel joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker for a sneak peek at her Zoom presentation with fellow mushroom specialist Ashley Hawkins Monday night.

They’ll teach aspiring mushroom hunters how to find, identify, and enjoy the 13 top species of the Northern Minnesota region.

https://www.facebook.com/events/218226289283478/