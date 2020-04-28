Alison Beutler named Fargo Public Schools Support Staff Of The Year

This is the seventh time the award has been given out.

FARGO, N.D. – Every year, an award is presented to highlight a staff member who goes above and beyond for the students and their families.

This year’s award went to Alison Beutler, who has been working with the school district since 2014.

She is the kitchen manager at Longfellow Elementary School.

“You have made such a big impact on the lives of our students, your fellow colleagues as well, you’re recognized for your positive energy, your always soliciting student input, sitting down with students at lunch. Asking them what you could do better,” says Dr. Rupak Gandhi, the Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools.

