Fargo Public Schools Announces Support Staff of the Year Recipient

Fargo Public Schools has been awarding Support Staff of the Year since 2014.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has awarded 2020 Support Staff of the Year to Alison Beutler.

Beutler is Kitchen Manager for Longfellow Elementary School and has worked for Fargo Public Schools since 2014.

As Kitchen Manager, Beutler supervises the kitchen and serving staff, plans menus, orders inventory, conducts training and oversees the kitchen facilities.

She was chosen as the recipient of the award based recommendations describing her positive attitude, knowledge of her job and relationships with the students and staff.

A colleague of Beutler’s said, “What a difference she has made in the lives of all our children. She has taken the time to get to know many of the students and makes them feel at home. She often sits with them to solicit feedback on the menu and then works to implement [their suggestions.]”

This year's award comes on a week dedicated to celebrating school nutrition staff members.